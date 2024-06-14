Party switchers should not be allowed to sabotage primaries. Interference must stop.

Aug 2, 2022; Columbus, Ohio,USA; The Ohio Voted stickers sit in a basket during the Primary elections at United Methodist Church in Hilliard on August 2, 2022.

Medina County Republican Party Chairman Jim Renacci served four terms in the U.S. Congress and was the 2018 Republican nomination for U.S. Senator from Ohio. He also ran in the 2022 Ohio Republican primary for Governor.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State, during the March 19, 2024, Ohio primary election, 322,491 voters (around 30%) crossed over and voted in the Republican Primary. In fact, a political action committee backed by U.S. Senate Democrats actually spent around $3 million in Ohio’s GOP primary to back eventual nominee Bernie Moreno.

These ads and the crossover voting they inspired, aren’t good for government or politics. They are political sabotage — pure and simple.

I personally think their spending will backfire and Bernie Moreno will end Sherrod Brown’s decades long political career, but that is beside the point. Democrats should not be deciding Ohio’s Republican nominees and vice versa.

Political sabotage not a new phenomenon

In 2022, over 231,000 Ohioans crossed over to vote in the Republican Primary. Coincidently, Gov. Mike DeWine’s margin of victory in that primary was just 217,100 votes. Perhaps that’s why he recently said he didn’t see “any urgent need” for legislation such as Senate Bill 147.

His lieutenant governor, Jon Husted, is also apparently a fan of wide-open primaries.

In 2011 as Ohio’s Secretary of State, he issued a directive that effectively ended the ability of Ohioans to challenge “party switchers."

That directive, which has never been repealed or replaced, only permits individuals to challenge a party switcher if they have “personal knowledge” that the party switcher is actually a member of a different party.

The end result is there is no meaningful way now to enforce longstanding Ohio law by challenging a party switcher.

How would proposals change voter registration laws?

Under current law, voters walk into their primary voting location and are offered the choice of a Democrat, Republican ballot or an issue only ballot. That would change under several bills currently being considered in the Ohio General Assembly.

Under those various proposals, voters would have to choose their party registration in advance of the primary election day.

Under one proposal, they would need to register their preference by December 31 of the previous year. Under a different proposal, they would need to register their preference at least 30 days before the primary election date.

Jim Renacci

Closed primaries offer a bright future for Ohio politics

Ohio House Bill 208 and 210 have been languishing in the Ohio House Government Oversight Committee for nearly a year with just a single hearing. Meanwhile, Ohio Senate Bill 147, sponsored by Sen. Michele Reynolds, R-Canal Winchester, is currently pending in the Ohio Senate General Government Committee.

Opponents of these types of proposals have argued that they tend to produce more ideologically extreme candidates.

However, the actual data suggests otherwise.

In a far-reaching study conducted by political scientists, the data showed that “legislators elected from closed systems are no more or less extreme that those from open primary systems.”

In other words, the data shows that closing primaries have no effect on the ideological makeup of elected officials.

Political party membership means something

Membership in a political party should mean something.

It’s a first amendment right. A primary election is one of the few opportunities that loyal party members have to nominate a leader that will jointly represent their views and values in the general election.

Don’t like the candidates nominated by the parties? Then the answer is to either start a new party or to pick an established party, become active in it and help pick better candidates.

The answer is not to use primary elections as a form of partisan warfare and political sabotage.

Does any NFL fan believe the Pittsburgh Steelers should decide who the Cincinnati Bengals or Cleveland Browns should draft or pick in free agency?

I doubt it.

No one other than Republicans or Democrats should pick who represents their team either.

