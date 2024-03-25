‘Party for the Parks’ returning to celebrate St. Paul parks in June

A celebration of St. Paul parks returns on June 26 with the 2024 “Party for the Parks” event hosted by the St. Paul Parks Conservancy at Como Midway Picnic Pavilion East Picnic Grounds, 1199 Midway Parkway. In the past, this event has gathered more than 200 participants to celebrate one of the top-ranked park systems in the nation.

St. Paul Parks and Recreation and the Conservancy will honor 19 volunteers at the event and they will be recognized by Mayor Melvin Carter as he proclaims June 26 to be “St. Paul Parks and Rec Volunteer Day.” Since 2008, the Conservancy has funded $3 million in projects across the city, and is set to invest $1 million in the coming year in parks and recreation amenities and programs.

The celebration will feature local performer Thomasina Petrus, as well as dancing with the Johnny Brown Experience, fresh local food and the Mik Mart Ice Cream Truck.

There will be a range of food and beverage tickets available for the event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., including a picnic box ticket for $25, a VIP Super Fan ticket for $100 and options to purchase tables for group seating. Admission is free for those who do not want a meal.

This year’s sponsors include 21st Century Bank, Ecolab and Xcel Energy.

For more information, visit saintpaulparksconservancy.org.

Related Articles