‘Party gone bad’ sends 3 shooting victims to hospital: FPD

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three men were hospitalized Friday night after a “party gone bad”, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 10:30 p.m. officers were called to the 900 block of West Dakota Avenue, near Teilman Avenue, for a report of a victim of a shooting.

Officers say after the first call, several other callers reported that there were additional victims with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say people were scattering in all directions upon their arrival, so the crime scene was quite expansive and required lots of department personnel and resources.

Police say medical aid was given to the three men they found suffering from gunshot wounds before they were transported to an area hospital.

Several people were detained, including some witnesses, as officers gathered information about the incident.

The scene remained taped off for several hours, and the roadway was blocked to traffic while they investigated and discovered evidence which was scattered all throughout the complex.

Detectives are working to determine exactly how many suspects were involved.

Officers say the victims were last listed in critical condition.

Fresno Police ask if anyone has information in this case that they contact the department’s non-emergency dispatch center at 559-621-7000.

