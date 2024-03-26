Party-goers flee shooting that left 1 dead, another injured at Aurora venue

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A party in Aurora ended in a deadly shootout on Saturday night. One person was killed and another injured.

People living in the area said it happened at the Victory Grange, a rental hall on North Tower Road.

Aurora Police said the venue was rented out for a large party of people including juveniles and young adults. The investigation showed an argument broke out between people who knew each other and escalated into a shooting inside the rental hall.

People made their way out to the parking lot where more shots were fired. At around 11:30 p.m., police responded and found two victims.

A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police found another man who had also been shot. He was taken to the hospital and later released.

An anonymous witness told FOX31 in an email they had seen people running and cars crashing into each other as they tried to leave the party. Even the next morning, Shawn Zylla, who lives nearby, said he noticed something suspicious on his drive.

“I see what looks like two cars in the middle of the road,” he said.

Zylla said at the time he thought it was a car crash.

“I’m used to the Grange having some sort of activity going on, on the weekends or maybe weekday nights or something like that. But yeah, I was surprised to find out that there were shots fired there,” Zylla said.

The shooting is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information including photos or video to send the tip to the Aurora Police Department at 303-289-3626.

