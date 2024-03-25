Parts of William O’Brien State Park to be closed for construction until 2025

An improvement project to increase accessibility for visitors has begun at William O’Brien State Park. The lower portion of the park surrounding Lake Alice, including the Riverside Group Camp, Riverway Campground and all areas east of Minnesota Highway 95 will be closed through early 2025.

The construction will add accessible campsites, a canoe and kayak launch, trail upgrades to better accommodate wheelchairs and other mobility devices and new restrooms and shower facilities.

The majority of the park will remain open during construction, including most of the park’s 17.4 miles of hiking trails, the main office and multiple of the campsites. In addition to the Riverway campground and group camp, other areas that will be closed include the Mondale Day Use Area, which encompasses the St. Croix River public water access and Lake Alice swimming beach.

“The Minnesota DNR is constantly working to make our state park system more accessible, and this project is a key advancement in our efforts to ensure Minnesotans of all abilities can enjoy our state’s outdoor experiences,” said Ann Pierce, director of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Parks and Trails Division, in a statement.

The project, in development for several years, is being funded primarily through state bonding funds, with additional money raised by the 2023 Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences) appropriation.

Construction updates will be available on the William O’Brien State Park webpage of the DNR website.

Related Articles