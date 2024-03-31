These parts of Virginia have marginal risk for severe weather Monday, Tuesday
These parts of Virginia have marginal risk for severe weather Monday, Tuesday
These parts of Virginia have marginal risk for severe weather Monday, Tuesday
If you’re planning for tax season, you’ll want to know your marginal and effective tax rates. Learn how to calculate each.
The poly-mesh curtain attaches to the door frame with velcro — no tools needed — and 54,000 Amazon shoppers are hooked.
The Tigers will face Iowa on Monday in a rematch of last year's national championship game.
Tesla has a plan to fend off cheaper competition from China with a $25,000 electric car. But first it has to overhaul a 100-year-old manufacturing process pioneered by Henry Ford.
Nonstick and easy to clean, more than 3,000 shoppers rave about how these doodads make dinner time even easier.
Phone giant AT&T has reset millions of customer account passcodes after a huge cache of data containing AT&T customer records was dumped online earlier this month, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The U.S. telco giant initiated the passcode mass-reset after TechCrunch informed AT&T on Monday that the leaked data contained encrypted passcodes that could be used to access AT&T customer accounts. A security researcher who analyzed the leaked data told TechCrunch that the encrypted account passcodes are easy to decipher.
Officials at the North Wilkesboro Speedway found a likely moonshine cave under the grandstands while performing a maintenance inspection.
Nutrition labels are packed with information, but knowing how to read them and what to look for can help you choose healthier foods.
From Reese Witherspoon's go-to cleanser to Eva Longoria's favorite anti-aging serum, these are the beauty secrets we can afford.
US Congressional staff members can no longer use Microsoft's Copilot on their government-issued devices, according to Axios.
Hey, your feet deserve a summer holiday, too! Give them the pampering they deserve at a price you'll love.
Julio Cervantes, one of eight construction workers who were plunged into the Patapsco River when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning, did not know how to swim, according to his wife.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
Porter has not addressed the situation and missed the Raptors' last three games due to "personal reasons."
YouTube announced that more than a quarter of channels in its Partner Program are now earning money from the short-form videos.
Siadhal Magos and Shahriar Tajbakhsh were working at Uber and Palantir, respectively, when they both came to the realization that hiring — particularly the process of interviewing — was becoming unwieldy for many corporate HR departments. "It was clear to us that the most important part of the hiring process is the interviews, but also the most opaque and unreliable part," Magos told TechCrunch. "On top of this, there's a bunch of toil associated with taking notes and writing up feedback that many interviewers and hiring managers do everything they can to avoid."
Oregon's law is the first to prohibit "parts pairing," which prevents third-party repair services from using unauthorized components for replacement.
People with a genetic risk of developing obesity may need to increase their step count in order to lower their risk of developing the disease.
From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.
The Affordable Care Act was once a major political liability for Democrats, but today President Biden is campaigning on a promise to protect it.