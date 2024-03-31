These parts of Virginia have marginal risk for severe weather Monday, Tuesday

TechCrunch

Siadhal Magos and Shahriar Tajbakhsh were working at Uber and Palantir, respectively, when they both came to the realization that hiring — particularly the process of interviewing — was becoming unwieldy for many corporate HR departments. "It was clear to us that the most important part of the hiring process is the interviews, but also the most opaque and unreliable part," Magos told TechCrunch. "On top of this, there's a bunch of toil associated with taking notes and writing up feedback that many interviewers and hiring managers do everything they can to avoid."