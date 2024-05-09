Parts of Texas to see 100-degree temps Thursday, severe storms expected in other areas

As large swaths of Texas suffer extreme heat, Thursday is expected to bring severe storms to other areas.

Here's what we know.

South Texas: Triple-digit temperatures expected Thursday

For the third consecutive day, areas in South Texas are expected to see extreme heat. Thursday's temperatures may even reach record highs.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Brownsville area Thursday, from 1 to 7 p.m.

🥵 Today will be the hottest day of the week, with daily record high temperatures likely to be broken. Expect triple-digit high temperatures and heat index values this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect for portions of the region from 1PM-7PM. #rgvwx pic.twitter.com/8RczZOG1wy — NWS Brownsville (@NWSBrownsville) May 9, 2024

Severe storms could bring large hail, damaging winds to Texas

North and West Texas, including Amarillo and Lubbock, is already seeing cooler temperatures due to storm activity. Storms are likely to develop this weekend, but they won't be as severe as in other parts of the state. The precipitation will be periodic in Amarillo, with higher chances of rain on Sunday.

A cold front moving through the area this morning will bring cooler temperatures today and through the weekend. Precipitation chances return this weekend. #lubwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/e3oTDnLtuF — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 9, 2024

The weather service predicts severe storms to hit Central Texas Thursday afternoon and evening. Some storms may produce large hail, damaging winds and one or two tornados.

The impacted areas include Austin, San Antonio and Dallas/Fort Worth. Some storms may continue into next week for the Austin/San Antonio area.

Another round of scattered storms are expected to develop near and along a stationary boundary this afternoon and evening. Some storms will likely become severe. The primary threats are very large hail and damaging wind gusts. #texomawx #ctxwx #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/INF0QiUPUz — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) May 9, 2024

The storms won't hit South Texas until later in the day Friday, when the area will get a short reprieve from the heat.

A weak cold front arrives late Friday and brings cooler temperatures with a small chance for rain afterwards. Temperatures will gradually heat up once again early next week. #txwx #rgv #spi pic.twitter.com/xFDKcIxWCf — NWS Brownsville (@NWSBrownsville) May 9, 2024

Tornado watch and tornado warning: What's the difference?

Tornado watch: Tornadoes are possible and residents should be alert.

Tornado warning: Tornadoes have been spotted or indicated on weather radar, and residents should seek shelter immediately.

