Parts of Texas to see 100-degree temps Thursday, severe storms expected in other areas

Alexis Simmerman, Austin American-Statesman
·2 min read

As large swaths of Texas suffer extreme heat, Thursday is expected to bring severe storms to other areas.

Here's what we know.

South Texas: Triple-digit temperatures expected Thursday

For the third consecutive day, areas in South Texas are expected to see extreme heat. Thursday's temperatures may even reach record highs.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Brownsville area Thursday, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Severe storms could bring large hail, damaging winds to Texas

North and West Texas, including Amarillo and Lubbock, is already seeing cooler temperatures due to storm activity. Storms are likely to develop this weekend, but they won't be as severe as in other parts of the state. The precipitation will be periodic in Amarillo, with higher chances of rain on Sunday.

The weather service predicts severe storms to hit Central Texas Thursday afternoon and evening. Some storms may produce large hail, damaging winds and one or two tornados.

The impacted areas include Austin, San Antonio and Dallas/Fort Worth. Some storms may continue into next week for the Austin/San Antonio area.

The storms won't hit South Texas until later in the day Friday, when the area will get a short reprieve from the heat.

Tornado watch and tornado warning: What's the difference?

  • Tornado watch: Tornadoes are possible and residents should be alert.

  • Tornado warning: Tornadoes have been spotted or indicated on weather radar, and residents should seek shelter immediately.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Parts of Texas to see 100-degree temps Thursday, severe storms roll in