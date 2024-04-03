Parts of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve will be closed due to storm damage

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Parts of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve will be closed on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 after storms crossed the state on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The Canyon Rim Visitor Center will be closed due to a power outage, and the Boardwalk to view the New River Gorge Bridge will be closed. However, the upper bridge overlook will be open.

According to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, there will be rangers in Glen Jean at the Park Headquarters building to direct people in the northern area of the park.

While the Canyon Rim Visitor Center and the Boardwalk to view the New River Gorge Bridge will be closed, the Sandstone Visitor Center will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

