Parts of New Mexico to continue seeing storms this week

A backdoor cold front will move through New Mexico tonight. Most areas will stay dry this week, but parts of eastern New Mexico will continue to see afternoon storm chances.

Severe weather has been impacting parts of northeast and eastern New Mexico Tuesday. A Tornado Warning was issued just southwest of Clayton earlier today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms west into the northern mountains. Severe storms have also brought strong winds and large hail from south of Clayton to outside of Clovis. These storms are moving out of New Mexico tonight though. Outflow from these storms will combine with a backdoor front to bring in higher moisture all the way to western New Mexico by Wednesday morning. This front will spill into Santa Fe and the Rio Grande Valley late tonight, bringing a breezy wind up to 35 mph. Low clouds and areas of drizzle will develop in eastern New Mexico by Wednesday morning.

Southwest winds will push the moisture from the morning back into eastern New Mexico by Wednesday afternoon. Once again, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop along the Sangre de Cristo Mountains into northeast New Mexico. Temperatures will also be a few degrees cooler, but still warm across the state.

Afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances will continue into the weekend, especially for the northern mountains and northeast New Mexico. Some isolated storms will be possible down to the Sacramento Mountains. Temperatures will feel more like the middle of summer again on Thursday afternoon, but another slight cool down is on the way Friday to eastern New Mexico.

Drier weather will likely start returning to all of New Mexico this weekend as a strong area of high pressure begins building to our south and west. This will bring in even hotter temperatures early next week.

