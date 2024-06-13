What parts of Florida flooded? Here are the five counties under a state of emergency, photos
A slow-moving, low-pressure system of summer thunderstorms rolled over south Florida this week and has been slamming the region with a record amount of rainfall (around 10-15 inches on Wednesday), flooding cars, homes, streets and parking lots.
The storms began Tuesday and are expected to persist throughout the rest of the week.
“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency to coordinate and mobilize recovery efforts; the mayors of Fort Lauderdale, Miami and other cities also made emergency declarations,” USA TODAY reported. “With many roads still under several feet of water, any more rain could be dangerous, especially for Collier, Miami-Dade and Broward counties, which includes the cities of Naples, Miami and Fort Lauderdale.”
Here are photos of the flooding in south Florida this week.
Is south Florida in a state of emergency?
According to a June 11 memorandum from Gov. Ron Desantis, Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade and Sarasota counties are under a state of emergency.
Floods in Miami-Dade and Broward counties
Okay, this is the worst flooding I've seen in the years I've lived in Miami Beach. I actually had to go move our car before it got any worse. pic.twitter.com/fcU8Typ0mv
— 𝕏ANDER | ᴛᴏᴜᴄʜᴇʀ ᴏꜰ ɢʀᴀꜱꜱ🏕️ (@actionxander) June 12, 2024
Unbelievable flooding in Aventura just north of Miami. Street full of abandoned cars. This area is still under Flash Flood Emergency. #FLwx @NWSMiami
🎥: Daniel Labaton pic.twitter.com/NafHMfrNy2
— Reid Lybarger (@ReidLybarger) June 12, 2024
Some humbling footage of stranded cars in Miami amidst a state of emergency from Wednesday's Floridian flooding. Don't get stranded as inundation persists today. Remember, "Turn Around, Don't Drown!"
Credit: Anasstasiya Skrund via Storyful pic.twitter.com/NbOzLKpBnq
— WeatherBug (@WeatherBug) June 13, 2024
With more flash flooding possible today, we really want to hit this point home:
Never drive your car into water of unknown depth. Most flood deaths occur when people drive their vehicles into flood waters. If your vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately & seek higher ground. https://t.co/056KoVcCtL
— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 13, 2024
The flooding in Miami this morning is something crazy! 💦
Don’t be out if you don’t have to be! pic.twitter.com/A1PuQcukXr
— Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) June 13, 2024
This video was sent in from Hollywood! 😨 #FLwx @NWSMiami pic.twitter.com/WOdLyZo9C9
— Anthony Duarte (@AnthonyDuarte03) June 12, 2024
Flooding photos in Collier County, Florida
#CollierCounty Road, Bridge and Stormwater Maintenance asks residents to please report #flooding to Call (239) 252-8924 or email roadmaintenance@colliercountyfl.gov.
What to look for: 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9d6WnR3qXd
— Collier County Government (@CollierGov) June 11, 2024
Street flooding in Naples, Florida as tropical downpours continue across south Florida. @weatherchannel continues live coverage with a lot more rain in the forecast. pic.twitter.com/fLY1dCxm1W
— Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) June 12, 2024
Footage captured Tuesday afternoon shows that flooding has started in Naples, Florida, as heavy winds, major waves, and a tornado warning has hit the region. pic.twitter.com/jJfd2yxmTV
Lee County, Florida: What the flooding looks like
Street flooding in Sarasota County, Florida
This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Five Florida counties are under a state of emergency following floods