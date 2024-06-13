What parts of Florida flooded? Here are the five counties under a state of emergency, photos

A slow-moving, low-pressure system of summer thunderstorms rolled over south Florida this week and has been slamming the region with a record amount of rainfall (around 10-15 inches on Wednesday), flooding cars, homes, streets and parking lots.

The storms began Tuesday and are expected to persist throughout the rest of the week.

“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency to coordinate and mobilize recovery efforts; the mayors of Fort Lauderdale, Miami and other cities also made emergency declarations,” USA TODAY reported. “With many roads still under several feet of water, any more rain could be dangerous, especially for Collier, Miami-Dade and Broward counties, which includes the cities of Naples, Miami and Fort Lauderdale.”

Here are photos of the flooding in south Florida this week.

Is south Florida in a state of emergency?

Probability of exessive rainfall leading to rapid onset flooding in southern Florida.

According to a June 11 memorandum from Gov. Ron Desantis, Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade and Sarasota counties are under a state of emergency.

Weather radar for West Palm Beach, Florida

Floods in Miami-Dade and Broward counties

Okay, this is the worst flooding I've seen in the years I've lived in Miami Beach. I actually had to go move our car before it got any worse. pic.twitter.com/fcU8Typ0mv — 𝕏ANDER | ᴛᴏᴜᴄʜᴇʀ ᴏꜰ ɢʀᴀꜱꜱ🏕️ (@actionxander) June 12, 2024

Unbelievable flooding in Aventura just north of Miami. Street full of abandoned cars. This area is still under Flash Flood Emergency. #FLwx @NWSMiami



🎥: Daniel Labaton pic.twitter.com/NafHMfrNy2 — Reid Lybarger (@ReidLybarger) June 12, 2024

Some humbling footage of stranded cars in Miami amidst a state of emergency from Wednesday's Floridian flooding. Don't get stranded as inundation persists today. Remember, "Turn Around, Don't Drown!"



Credit: Anasstasiya Skrund via Storyful pic.twitter.com/NbOzLKpBnq — WeatherBug (@WeatherBug) June 13, 2024

With more flash flooding possible today, we really want to hit this point home:



Never drive your car into water of unknown depth. Most flood deaths occur when people drive their vehicles into flood waters. If your vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately & seek higher ground. https://t.co/056KoVcCtL — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 13, 2024

The flooding in Miami this morning is something crazy! 💦



Don’t be out if you don’t have to be! pic.twitter.com/A1PuQcukXr — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) June 13, 2024

Flooding photos in Collier County, Florida

Everglades City Hall is surrounded by water June 12, 2024.

A City of Naples storm water vehicle travels along a flooded section of Gulf Shore Boulevard South as rain falls in Naples on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

#CollierCounty Road, Bridge and Stormwater Maintenance asks residents to please report #flooding to Call (239) 252-8924 or email roadmaintenance@colliercountyfl.gov.



What to look for: 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9d6WnR3qXd — Collier County Government (@CollierGov) June 11, 2024

Street flooding in Naples, Florida as tropical downpours continue across south Florida. @weatherchannel continues live coverage with a lot more rain in the forecast. pic.twitter.com/fLY1dCxm1W — Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) June 12, 2024

Weather radar for Fort Myers, Florida

Lee County, Florida: What the flooding looks like

The intersection of Gladioulus Drive and Summerlin Road was impassable Wednesday afternoon due to localized flooding.

Weather radar for Sarasota, Florida

Street flooding in Sarasota County, Florida

Flash flooding in the parking lot of Sarasota's YMCA Branch located at 1075 S Euclid Ave., Tuesday afternoon, June 11, 2024.

Flash street flooding on Bahia Vista St. adjacent Sarasota High School Tuesday afternoon, June 11, 2024.

Flash street flooding around Sarasota on Tuesday afternoon, June 11, 2024, and into the evening. Here vehicles encounter street flooding along Bahia Vista St. in Pinecraft.

