What parts of Florida flooded? Here are the five counties under a state of emergency, photos

Lianna Norman, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A slow-moving, low-pressure system of summer thunderstorms rolled over south Florida this week and has been slamming the region with a record amount of rainfall (around 10-15 inches on Wednesday), flooding cars, homes, streets and parking lots.

The storms began Tuesday and are expected to persist throughout the rest of the week.

“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency to coordinate and mobilize recovery efforts; the mayors of Fort Lauderdale, Miami and other cities also made emergency declarations,” USA TODAY reported. “With many roads still under several feet of water, any more rain could be dangerous, especially for Collier, Miami-Dade and Broward counties, which includes the cities of Naples, Miami and Fort Lauderdale.”

Here are photos of the flooding in south Florida this week.

Is south Florida in a state of emergency?

Probability of exessive rainfall leading to rapid onset flooding in southern Florida.
Probability of exessive rainfall leading to rapid onset flooding in southern Florida.

According to a June 11 memorandum from Gov. Ron Desantis, Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade and Sarasota counties are under a state of emergency.

Weather radar for West Palm Beach, Florida

Floods in Miami-Dade and Broward counties

Flooding photos in Collier County, Florida

Everglades City Hall is surrounded by water June 12, 2024.
Everglades City Hall is surrounded by water June 12, 2024.
Everglades City Hall is surrounded by water June 12, 2024.
Everglades City Hall is surrounded by water June 12, 2024.
A City of Naples storm water vehicle travels along a flooded section of Gulf Shore Boulevard South as rain falls in Naples on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
A City of Naples storm water vehicle travels along a flooded section of Gulf Shore Boulevard South as rain falls in Naples on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Weather radar for Fort Myers, Florida

Lee County, Florida: What the flooding looks like

The intersection of Gladioulus Drive and Summerlin Road was impassable Wednesday afternoon due to localized flooding.
The intersection of Gladioulus Drive and Summerlin Road was impassable Wednesday afternoon due to localized flooding.
The intersection of Gladioulus Drive and Summerlin Road was impassable Wednesday afternoon due to localized flooding.
The intersection of Gladioulus Drive and Summerlin Road was impassable Wednesday afternoon due to localized flooding.

Weather radar for Sarasota, Florida

Street flooding in Sarasota County, Florida

Flash flooding in the parking lot of Sarasota's YMCA Branch located at 1075 S Euclid Ave., Tuesday afternoon, June 11, 2024.
Flash flooding in the parking lot of Sarasota's YMCA Branch located at 1075 S Euclid Ave., Tuesday afternoon, June 11, 2024.
Flash street flooding on Bahia Vista St. adjacent Sarasota High School Tuesday afternoon, June 11, 2024.
Flash street flooding on Bahia Vista St. adjacent Sarasota High School Tuesday afternoon, June 11, 2024.
Flash street flooding around Sarasota on Tuesday afternoon, June 11, 2024, and into the evening. Here vehicles encounter street flooding along Bahia Vista St. in Pinecraft.
Flash street flooding around Sarasota on Tuesday afternoon, June 11, 2024, and into the evening. Here vehicles encounter street flooding along Bahia Vista St. in Pinecraft.
Flash flooding in the parking lot of Sarasota's YMCA Branch located at 1075 S Euclid Ave., Tuesday afternoon, June 11, 2024.
Flash flooding in the parking lot of Sarasota's YMCA Branch located at 1075 S Euclid Ave., Tuesday afternoon, June 11, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Five Florida counties are under a state of emergency following floods