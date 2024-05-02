Parts of East Texas are under water and roads are impassable as rain dumps across the region

Severe flooding is seen on US Highway 59 near Choates Creek in Polk County. Credit: TxDOT Lufkin social media

LUFKIN – The East Texas town of Livingston is under water.

Drone footage of high waters along U.S. Highway 59 Thursday showed moving trucks and cars swept away. Businesses and homes have brown water at their windows. Most county roads compromised, officials said.

Livingston is the county seat for Polk County, which is one of several counties in the region that have seen between 15-20 inches of rain in the last five days, National Weather Service Meteorologist Hayley Adams said.

There are flood warnings in place for Trinity, Walker and San Jacinto counties along with all counties south toward the Houston metro area. Parts of Harris County, including the Woodlands and the Kingsville area, were also under flood warnings.

Several of these counties released evacuation orders in the last 24 to 48 hours, including Trinity County, which has ordered the evacuation of specific roads and neighborhoods. Rainfall is expected through Saturday.

“We've had several inches of rain fall within the last 12 hours on top of significant recent rainfalls already this week and it's led to several flash flood warnings in and around the area,” Adams said. “There were numerous reports of flooded roads. We've had high water rescues and some [additional] light to moderate rain moving over that area right now. We are expecting another round of rain for tonight with an additional two to four inches possible.”

The Texas Department of Transportation Lufkin District has closed portions of U.S. Highway 59 throughout East Texas as it has become impassable due to flooding. Officials were not aware of any significant injuries or deaths.

Polk County Emergency Management, on social media, asked residents who had not yet evacuated to stay home as “all roads are compromised.” Truckers are lined up in whatever high, flat places they can find. County and city roads have washed away, leaving massive holes under water, said Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy.

The Lake Livingston Dam has been releasing over 111,000 cubic feet of water per second since Thursday morning, breaking the record established for water released during Hurricane Harvey, Murphy said.

Communities south of the dam were experiencing even higher levels of flooding. A conglomeration of county employees, game wardens, volunteer and professional emergency responders and state emergency officials have spent the last 12 hours rescuing people who did not evacuate when told to do so earlier this week, Murphy said.

The Dunbar Gym remains open as a shelter, but the county’s other flood shelter option is unreachable due to high water that has spread across the rest of Polk County. Churches and local organizations who have buildings above the flood waters have opened their doors, Murphy said. Camp CHO YEH, a Christian-based summer camp, has also opened its facilities and is being heavily utilized by the county.

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered an escalated response to increase the readiness of the Texas Division of Emergency Management on Wednesday. He has already ordered disaster declarations for several counties over the last few days in response to heavy rainfall since April 8.

“Texas stands ready to quickly deploy all available resources necessary to help communities across Texas as severe weather and flooding impacts our state,” Abbott said in a statement released May 1.

“I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the State Operation Center to ensure a swift response as we continue to mobilize state emergency response resources Texans need to stay safe.”

The new rainfall is landing on already heavily saturated soil, meaning it won’t be absorbed and instead will flood.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

We’ve got big things in store for you at The Texas Tribune Festival, happening Sept. 5–7 in downtown Austin. Join us for three days of big, bold conversations about politics, public policy and the day’s news.