Parts of Delaware County still without power and water

COLCORD, Okla. – Hundreds of Colcord residents are without water and power and town officials believe it may be days before utilities are restored.

Mary Pipins, Delaware County Emergency Management duty officer for the area has worked 36 straight hours since Saturday night’s storms ripped through Colcord.

Colcord and its 750 residents are located in the southeast area of Delaware County near the Arkansas and Missouri state lines.

“It (storm) hit everything east of Colcord,” Pipins said.

Some houses were destroyed, she said.

“Utility companies have been out since daylight setting up poles,” said David Beck, County Commissioner for the southern part of Delaware County. Beck has also been without power and water since Saturday night’s storm.

Two tornadoes occurred near Decatur, in Benton County, Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

Decatur and Colcord are separated by 18 miles. Damage to the northwest part of Decatur was rated EF3, the weather agency reported. The weather center reported one tornado likely began in eastern Delaware County.

Weather crews are in Colcord on Monday tracking the storm’s path and assessing wind damage before releasing the storm’s rating.

One fatality was reported in a mobile home east of Rogers and near Beaver Lake. Estimated wind speeds were 80 to 95 mph, the weather agency reported. Two fatalities and four injuries were reported in Mayes County.

Elsewhere, the National Weather Center reported a tornado developed northeast of Owasso in Rogers County, moved through Claremore, and then onto Mayes County.

The Red Cross is set up at the Colcord Community Center where they are offering shelter and food. A donation center is set up at the Colcord Emergency Management building for water and other supplies. Colcord Schools have opened their gymnasium for residents to shower, Residents need to reach out to the Colcord Emergency Management for access to the gymnasium.

Cherokee Nation is also encouraging residents who need assistance to call (918) 453- 5422.

