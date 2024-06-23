Parts of Dane, Jefferson, Dodge and Green counties under tornado warning. Much of southern Wisconsin under tornado watch

A tornado warning is in effect in several parts of southern Wisconsin Saturday evening after tornado sightings near Watertown, Janesville and other cities, while other parts of southern Wisconsin remain under a tornado watch until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado warning was in effect for southwestern Walworth County until 8:45 p.m. Saturday. A tornado warning also was in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for northeastern Jefferson and south central Dodge counties, and until 8:15 p.m. for east central Rock County, according to NWS.

That's after a tornado was spotted near Watertown, located about halfway between Madison and Milwaukee, around 7:35 p.m. Saturday, and was nearly stationary, according to a NWS bulletin.

Another tornado sighting occurred just south of Janesville at 7:52 p.m.

"A confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Janesville, moving east at 40 mph," the NWS said.

The National Weather Service advised people in places under a tornado warning to take cover.

An earlier bulletin said a tornado warning was in effect until 7:45 p.m. for east central Dane, northwestern Jefferson and southern Dodge counties. That bulletin said a tornado was spotted over Marshall around 7:15 p.m., moving east at 25 miles per hour.

A tornado warning was also in effect until 7:30 p.m. for northeastern Green County, according to NWS.

The tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. across southern Wisconsin, including in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado watch is less serious than a tornado warning. A watch is issued when weather conditions favor thunderstorms producing tornado conditions in or near the "watch" area, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service noted that in addition to the possibility of tornadoes, southern Wisconsin could see damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Several counties in southern Wisconsin were also under flash flood warnings until 10:45 p.m. Saturday, including parts of Columbia, Dane, Dodge and Jefferson counties. Rock County was under a flash flood warning until 11 p.m., and Sauk County was under one until 9:45 p.m., according to the NWS bulletins issued around 8 p.m..

Saturday's storms took place on a very busy day for music, with several outdoor concerts planned Saturday in Milwaukee and the area, including Summerfest concerts, the second installment of the Tacos and Tequila Festival at Franklin Field, and a Dave Matthews Band concert at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.

Alpine Valley Music Theatre posted on social media Saturday evening that the Dave Matthews Band concert was being postponed until a later date. The venue had previously posted on Facebook that it was evacuating the venue and asking people to seek shelter in their vehicles.

Meanwhile several shows at Summerfest were suspended around 7:45 due to the weather.

Anime, the opener of R&B superstar SZA, paused its show at Summerfest around 8:20 p.m. Saturday due to the weather.

Reporters Jessica Rodriguez, Piet Levy and Chris Foran contributed to this story.

