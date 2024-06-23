Parts of Dane, Jefferson, Dodge and Green counties under tornado warning. Much of southern Wisconsin under tornado watch

A tornado warning is in effect in several parts of southern Wisconsin Saturday evening after a tornado was spotted near Watertown, while other parts of southern Wisconsin remain under a tornado watch until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for northeastern Jefferson and south central Dodge counties, according to NWS.

That's after a tornado was spotted near Watertown, located about halfway between Madison and Milwaukee, around 7:35 p.m. Saturday, and was nearly stationary, according to a NWS bulletin.

The National Weather Service advised people in places under a tornado warning to take cover.

An earlier bulletin said a tornado warning was in effect until 7:45 p.m. for east central Dane, northwestern Jefferson and southern Dodge counties. That bulletin said a tornado was spotted over Marshall around 7:15 p.m., moving east at 25 miles per hour.

A tornado warning was also in effect until 7:30 p.m. for northeastern Green County, according to NWS.

The tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. across southern Wisconsin, including in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado watch is less serious than a tornado warning. A watch is issued when weather conditions favor thunderstorms producing tornado conditions in or near the "watch" area, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service noted that in addition to the possibility of tornadoes, southern Wisconsin could see damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Saturday's storms took place on a very busy day for music, several outdoor concerts are happening Saturday in Milwaukee and the area, including Summerfest concerts, the second installment of the Tacos and Tequila Festival at Franklin Field, and a Dave Matthews Band concert at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.

