Parts of Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia set to be repaved over the summer

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR)– The National Park Service announced over 38 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia will be resurfaced as a part of a pavement preservation program during the summer.

Pavement preservation is a regular road maintenance strategy in National Parks across the country. According to the Park Service, studies find that for each dollar spent on preservation, $6 to $10 in future pavement rehabilitation costs are saved.

Work will take place in the following locations:

Milepost 27.3 to 37.6 (Whetstone Ridge- Montebello area)

Milepost 64.6 to 86.2 (James River to Peaks of Otter area)

Milepost 89.1 to 97.2 (Powell Gap to Taylor Mountain Overlook area)

Contractors will work in short sections across these areas and repeat the resurfacing process as they move from area to area. In work areas, visitors can expect shorter single-lane closures.

Blue Ridge Parkway receives $75M for road improvements in Roanoke’s corridor

In the interest of safety, the Park Services asks drivers, park users, and visitors when traveling through these sections to:

Check the Parkway’s Alerts and Conditions page for regular updated work zone information

Expect delays while work takes place Monday through Friday. Lane closures will be managed with flagging operations and a pilot car to lead traffic through work zones

Observe reduced speed limits in work zones to maintain safe operations and allow for proper curing of pavement

Anticipate loose gravel on road surfaces during pavement curing times. Bicyclists and motorcyclists are asked to use extreme caution as loose gravel on top of the paved surface. On-site message boards will advise against bikes

When circumstances prevent bicyclists from keeping with traffic, dismount and move off the road to let the on-coming traffic pass when traveling through a single-lane closure.

The National Park Service says work is expected to begin next week and continue through to Sept.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.