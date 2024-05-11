Parts of I-75, I-85 in Fulton County to close overnight this weekend, causing traffic delays

Triple Team Traffic says that for Mother’s Day Weekend, drivers need to know that some overnight lane closures could slow things down in parts of Fulton County.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields is warning drivers that overnight weekend lane closures on Interstates 75 and 85 at University Avenue are closing for a bridge rehabilitation project.

Depending on weather conditions, the closures will run from Friday night to 5 a.m. on Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GDOT said they’ll be installing lane closures on I-75 and I-85, with three right lanes closed at the southbound overpasses at University Avenue and four left lanes on the northbound part of the same stretch of interstate.

A left lane will also be closed on the Washington Road overpass northbound between North Commerce Drive and I-285, as well as one of the right lanes southbound between Carmel Drive and I-285, according to GDOT.

TRENDING STORIES:

The overnight closures are related to a $2.7 million bridge rehabilitation project aimed at raising the height of the bridge in the area, preserving the bridge deck with a polymer overlay and painting the steel beams.

Joints on the bridge will also be replaced where needed as work crews stabilize the superstructures and substructures, GDOT said in a release. The overall rehabilitation is expected to finish in late fall 2024.

“Message boards will give drivers advance notice of the upcoming traffic pacing and lane closures. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use signed detours, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones,” GDOT said.

Full project details can be found online.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: