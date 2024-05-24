Parts of 32nd Avenue South to see lane closures starting May 28

May 23—GRAND FORKS — Starting next Tuesday, 32nd Avenue South in Grand Forks will see lane closures as the North Dakota Department of Transportation begins a concrete panel and chip seal project.

Lane closures will begin between Interstate 29 and Columbia Road South starting May 28. Closures are expected to last throughout the summer until the project wraps up in August. Work will begin first on the right lanes and then move into the left lanes.

Repairs and rehabilitation of 32nd Avenue South began last summer with the asphalt portions of the road having been milled and overlaid. Originally, the mill and overlay, concrete panel replacement, and chip seal were to occur last year,

but bids came in much higher than expected so the project was split.

This is one of many road construction projects occurring in Grand Forks this summer, other projects include the rehabilitation of the

Washington Street underpass, Columbia Road overpass rehabilitation and a traffic signal rehabilitation project.