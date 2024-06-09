New partnership serves students in Illinois counties

The Illinois Regional Office of Education 33 and Monmouth College have announced a new partnership to better serve students in Henderson, Knox, Mercer and Warren counties, according

The goal of the partnership – which includes all educational institutions in the region – is to provide students a seamless path from K-12 to college, according to Regional Office of Education 33 Superintendent Jodi Scott.

“Especially post-COVID, a significant gap has developed in the understanding between K-12 schools and higher education regarding preparation, expectations and student experiences,” said Scott. “This new partnership seeks to bridge that gap by achieving greater mutual understanding, along with detailed and practical actions, that support our students’ growth from high school through college, and to becoming contributors and leaders in the economic and social betterment of our communities.”

Regional Office of Education #33 serves more than 11,100 students in nine public schools and three parochial schools in Henderson, Knox, Mercer and Warren counties. Post-secondary institutions in the region include two community colleges, Black Hawk College and Carl Sandburg College, as well as Knox College, Monmouth College and Western Illinois University.

“The partnership among our area’s public K-12 schools and institutions of higher education represents the kind of creative connection that we all can and must make to better serve our students and, through them, the communities of our region,” said Monmouth College President Clarence R. Wyatt.

Scott said that during two meetings between the schools, leaders shared their perspectives on challenges facing students when they transition from high school to college. Follow-up meetings will include more detailed gatherings of high school principals and other college faculty and staff to develop specific and action steps to help students.

“We are excited to be working with Monmouth, Knox, Western Illinois, Carl Sandburg and Black Hawk to create a structure for ongoing collaboration,” said Scott.

For more information about the partnership, contact ROE 33 Assistant Regional Superintendent Lori Loving at lloving@roe33.net or Monmouth Vice President and Dean for Equity and Well-Being Michelle Merritt at mmerritt@monmouthcollege.edu.

