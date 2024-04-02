Partnership with Michigan Main Street shows downtown Blissfield is 'transforming'

BLISSFIELD — The 2024 edition of Blissfield Main Street’s status and progress shows that businesses are thriving, and the downtown area is transforming.

Being part of the Michigan Main Street program as a Master Level community and as an engaged redevelopment ready community, Blissfield is able to draw from statewide programming and technical assistance as it works on implementing Michigan Main Street’s four-point approach, which aims to create communities distinguished by economically vital and vibrant commercial districts and downtowns.

Blissfield is included in Michigan Main Street’s southeast Region 9, which includes Adrian — a Select Level community — as well as Howell and Saline, both Master Level communities.

That One Place in Blissfield, 121 S. Lane St., an event venue in the downtown Blissfield business district, is pictured March 6. The venue will host Blissfield's First Thursdays program "Downtown Wine Around" April 4.

“Blissfield is steadfast in its commitment to growth and vitality,” Michigan Main Street said in its 2024 report. “As we continue our forward momentum with the powerful trifecta of business owners, citizen volunteers and visitors, we look forward with great anticipation to the coming year. The unique mix of agriculture, health, the arts and family make Blissfield a place everyone wants to call home.”

Here is a snapshot of the state of downtown Blissfield, according to Michigan Main Street and the Michigan Economic Development Corp (MEDC):

13 blocks.

139 parcels.

16 restaurants.

28 retail stores.

290 public parking spaces.

4.75% property value increase; an estimated increase from 2021-22.

Blissfield Main Street has set several goals for the remainder of the year ahead when it comes to downtown, including increasing the number of repeat visitors, repeat customers and downtown event attendees; expanding collaborative efforts for investment in Blissfield; casting a vision for all retail establishments to keep regular hours and engage the village culture; and creating an environment that is welcome and fun every day, “ensuring that all of our events and activities would reflect the heart of our village.”

With the help of Michigan Main Street, according to the 2024 report, businesses in Blissfield have been able to take advantage of façade grant programs, Business After Hours events, community and shopping events, Small Business Saturday in November, Match on Main funding programs, business improvement seminars and business strategy programs through MEDC.

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office Marine Division brought its PB2 boat to downtown Blissfield June 1, 2023, for the village's "Touch-A-Truck" program during First Thursdays. Siblings Haleigh Brewer honks the boat's horn while Bennett Brewer reacts with a smile while covering his ears. Marine Division Deputy Bill Hoffman looks on.

Blissfield’s 2023 community profile, as compiled by Michigan Main Street, shows a population of 3,223; 1,371 households; a median household income of $52,801; the median average resident’s age being 42.2 years; and 1,443 housing units.

One of the highlights of downtown Blissfield’s transformation has been the installation of the village’s First Thursdays event programming, Michigan Main Street said. From January to October 2023, Blissfield introduced new monthly programming on the first Thursday of the month that sought to bring guests to the downtown where they could take part in a variety of programs and visit the business district’s shops, restaurants and boutiques.

First Thursdays programming is continuing in 2024.

“The implementation of First Thursdays has brought so many visitors and citizens into the downtown,” Michigan Main Street said.

In 2023, data collected by Michigan Main Street showed 71% of people visited downtown Blissfield most often for dining. An additional 40% of people described recent trends in downtown Blissfield as improving or making progress. Thirty-four percent said the frequency of their visits to downtown Blissfield increased during the past year.

The estimated event attendance for downtown Blissfield programming in 2022-23 was 7,329, Michigan Main Street said. This number includes attendance at such events including Yuletide Festival, Wassail Fest, Parade of Lights, First Thursdays, Movies on Lane, monthly summer car and bike shows, and Black Squirrel Flea Market and Antiques in Autumn.

Horse-drawn carriage rides are a popular attraction during Blissfield's Yuletide Festival weekend held the second weekend in November.

“Being on the (Downtown Development Authority) DDA/Main Street board is a way I can give back and be involved. Volunteering has been the heart of Blissfield. I am fortunate enough to have been raised here and to be a part of the volunteers for the DDA/Main Street association,” Barb McHenry, president of Blissfield’s DDA/Main Street board, said in the 2024 report. “I love living in this village. I am so grateful to be part of this village and its caring, helpful and loving people. Each time I participate, I take away more than I give.”

In addition to McHenry, Blissfield’s DDA/Main Street board of directors includes James Eitzen, vice president; Brenda Butler, secretary; Al Navarro, member; Carle Steele-Fey, member; Frank Seely, member; April Wolfe, member; Mike Gunter, member; Heather Marks, member; Julie Goll, member; Mikayla Marisa, junior member; and Laura Nichols, DDA/Main Street director.

For more information about Michigan Main Street, visit miplace.org/programs/michigan-main-street. To check out Blissfield Main Street, visit blissfieldmainstreet.com or call 517-486-3642.

‘Downtown Wine Around’ is up next for First Thursdays

A 21-and-older event is back by popular demand this week for Blissfield’s First Thursdays.

“Downtown Wine Around” will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 4, throughout downtown. Tickets are $35 in advance and can be purchased in person at the Blissfield Village Office, 130 S. Lane St., and online at tinyurl.com/Wine-Around. Tickets purchased at the door are $40 per person and include 12 sample pours of wine. In-person registration the day of the event will be at That One Place in Blissfield, 121 S. Lane St. Those with questions may contact the Blissfield Village Office at 517-486-4347.

“Sip on a variety of wines from local wineries while enjoying the charming atmosphere of our beautiful town,” an announcement from the village said. “This in-person event is perfect for wine enthusiasts looking to discover new favorites and mingle with fellow wine lovers. Grab your friends and come ‘wine around’ with us.”

