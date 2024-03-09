New partnership will lead to hands-on experience for Kingsport TCAT students

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students will have the chance to gain some hands-on experience thanks to a new partnership between the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) and the Home Builders Association of Greater Kingsport.

The HBA of Greater Kingsport purchased a house in the Highlands neighborhood that students in TCAT’s construction program will renovate. The students will be involved in demolition, framing walls, installing insulation, plumbing, electrical work, and flooring, according to a release from the city.

Students will also get to shadow plumbers, electricians, and HVAC workers.

“Our local home builders association serves many purposes here in Kingsport, but two of the most important are education and making a positive impact on our community,” James Phillips, president of the HBA of Greater Kingsport, said in a release. “We feel like this project accomplishes both of those objectives.”

(Photo: City of Kingsport)

(Photo: City of Kingsport)

Students in Dobyns-Bennett High School’s work-based learning program will also participate in the project.

Materials will be provided by the Home Builders Association. Once work is complete, the house will be sold and the proceeds will be used to purchase another house that will be donated back to TCAT.

The new partnership was announced at the opening ceremony of the 50th annual Kingsport Home Show, which is taking place at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center this weekend.

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Kingsport began in August 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.