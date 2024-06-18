Partnership with Adrian Steel allows Michener Elementary students to accelerate into engineering

ADRIAN — A recent educational collaboration during the 2023-24 school year left students at Adrian’s Michener Elementary School inspired about careers in engineering and eager to explore initiatives that included STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) based learning.

Nearing the conclusion of the school year, Michener students showed off what they learned from a 12-week engineering program that was held in collaboration with local manufacturing company Adrian Steel, 906 James St., Adrian. Adrian Steel is a cargo management solution for commercial vehicles including van and truck equipment.

The initiative was part of SAE International’s “A World in Motion Jet Toy Competition.” SAE International is based in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, and is a global leader in mobility engineering with more than 128,000 engineers and technical experts.

A partnership was formed during the 2023-24 school year between Michener Elementary School and Adrian Steel to provide 12 weeks of engineering and STEM curriculum to fifth grade students.

“A World in Motion Jet Toy Competition” is renowned for its focus of making STEM education accessible and exciting for students, Adrian Public Schools said in a news release.

Locally, the initiative came to Michener Elementary School through the efforts of Adrian Steel representatives and engineers, Eric Liu, Ali Moreno, David Wright and chief engineer George Bernwanger, who guided fifth grade students through a curriculum that ranged from Newton’s laws of motion to the design of jet-powered cars, and from learning about how factors such as friction and weight can affect the performance abilities of balloon-powered cars.

At the conclusion of the program's 12 weeks, students competed in a schoolwide competition where they showcased their jet car designs and found out whose car could go the furthest.

The program serves as an introduction to the standards of automotive engineering, Wright, a mechanical engineer, said during the June 10 Adrian Public Schools Board of Education meeting. The school board awarded a certificate of appreciation to Adrian Steel for its partnership with the elementary school.

Adrian Steel mechanical engineer David Wright launches a balloon-powered car for the team of Xaviar Williams, Ernita Broadnax and Arianna Miller during an engineering and STEM competition for fifth grade students at Adrian's Michener Elementary School.

Wright said his appreciation for mechanical engineering started when he was visited in school by an engineer as a young student.

“Hopefully, we can spark one or two kids a year into doing that. It would be great,” he said. “Michener was a great school to start with.”

Adrian Steel approached the elementary school about the possibility of conducting the STEM partnership at the beginning of March, which was at the end of the second trimester. By the beginning of the third trimester, Michener staff were meeting weekly with Adrian Steel in hopes of bringing hands-on physics and engineering directly into the classroom.

The program was structured so that learning for the students was both fun and impactful. By building and testing their own jet cars, students gained practical experience and a deeper understanding of engineering concepts.

“The partnership with the engineers from Adrian Steel was an incredible opportunity for our students,” Michener Elementary Principal Ann Lacasse said in the district's news release. “Not only did these gentlemen teach the students what engineers do, but they also ignited a desire to become engineers for several of the students who participated. I was impressed with the personal connections they made with each student.”

Fifth grade students at Adrian Public Schools' Michener Elementary School are pictured after participating in a 12-week STEM challenge that was facilitated this school year through a partnership with Adrian Steel.

Teachers Meriah Kania and Devin Dusseau-Bates, who also attended last week’s school board meeting, played pivotal roles in integrating the program into their classrooms, Adrian Public Schools said.

“Our partnership with Adrian Steel was a great opportunity to show our students real careers involving math and science in our community and hopefully get the students excited about options for their futures that they never thought about before,” Kania said. “I am looking forward to the possibility of continuing this partnership in the future.”

The impact of the initiative on Michener’s fifth grade students has been significant, the district said.

“It has opened new possibilities for the students, many of whom now see engineering and science as viable and exciting career paths. The personal connections and mentorship provided by the Adrian Steel engineers were instrumental in making this experience meaningful and memorable for the students,” APS said.

Adrian Superintendent Nate Parker also praised the program, emphasizing its alignment with the school district’s commitment to innovative and engaging educational experiences.

“We are committed to providing our students with innovative and engaging learning experiences,” Parker said. “The partnership with Adrian Steel has not only enriched our students' knowledge but also inspired many to consider careers in STEM fields.”

