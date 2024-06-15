Partners in Housing gets surprise $25k grant

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, June 11 local nonprofit organization Partners in Housing got a big surprise—a $25,000 grant from First Interstate Bank. The bank’s Believe in Local program works to provide transitional housing and supportive services to families experiencing (or at imminent risk of experiencing) homelessness.

The Believe in Local program awards $25,000 to 40 nonprofits across the 14 states where First Interstate Bank operates. The 40 nonprofits chosen—including Partners in Housing—were nominated by regional First Interstate Bank employees and selected from a pool of over 550 submissions.

“Giving back to the places we call home is central to who we are as a community bank,” said Kelly Poe, Retail Manager of First Interstate Bank. “Our Believe in Local grant campaign captures our core values in action and is the ideal way to celebrate the nonprofit organizations that deliver the greatest positive impact. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to further support Partners in Housing Inc. in its work to make our community a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Partners in Housing will use the funds to address the operations of 68 transitional housing units.

“We are incredibly appreciative of First Interstate’s generosity and support,” said Mary Stegner, Executive Director of Partners in Housing. “This donation helps us to further our mission of guiding families in housing crisis from insecurity to stability, self-reliance, and prosperity. We’re thankful to have dedicated partners like First Interstate working with us to support and strengthen our community.”

