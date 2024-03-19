Partly sunny, windy, a bit warmer

TechCrunch

The category has nowhere near the presence of AMRs (autonomous mobile robots) or storage and retrieval systems, but exosuits are increasing in acceptance for their ability to eliminate the repetitive stress that comes with lifting and moving heavy loads all day. Naturally, I jumped at the opportunity to take Verve Motion’s SafeLift Exosuit for a spin. It’s a bit awkward, though most use cases don’t involve wearing the system atop business casual dress in the middle of a crowded convention center (I assume).