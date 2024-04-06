Partly sunny or partly cloudy for solar eclipse in Summit County? Take your pick

David Walker and Alicia Hammett, both of Akron, use special glasses to view a partial solar eclipse Aug. 21, 2017, at Akron-Summit County Public Library in downtown Akron.

It's still a roll of the dice whether clouds will interfere with solar eclipse viewing Monday afternoon across Northeast Ohio.

And the chances vary from one weather forecast to another.

By Saturday morning, the National Weather Service, AccuWeather, WeatherBug and Beacon Journal news partner NewsChannel 5 all forecast a high for Akron on Monday above 60 degrees. AccuWeather was the most optimistic, foreseeing a high of 70 degrees for the day.

NewsChannel 5 forecast a high of 63; WeatherBug, 66; and the National Weather Service, 68.

But it's the cloud cover solar eclipse enthusiasts are worrying about, with forecasts changing from day to day.

Saturday morning, the National Weather Service was predicting a chance of showers before 2 p.m. and partly sunny conditions before totality about 3:15 p.m. Other forecasts were similar, with partly sunny or partly cloudy conditions prevailing for the eclipse.

All four forecasts predicted highs reaching or approaching 70 degrees on Tuesday.

The eclipse action begins in Northeast Ohio around 2 p.m. Monday as the moon cuts into the orb of the sun before blocking it at totality about an hour and 15 minutes later. Dozens of viewing events have been planned throughout Northeast Ohio.

If you still haven't picked a spot to view, the Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau has a list at rb.gy/19h9l.

