Partly sunny and breezy Wednesday with very little chances for rain

Wednesday is projected to be the calm before the storms.

Space and Treasure Coasts could see less than 20% rain coverage, but everywhere else in Central Florida is dry, according to NWS Melbourne.

Some rain could develop over the interior on Wednesday for 10% of the coverage area.

Temperature highs will be in the mid-80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on Thursday’s forecast, especially north of Interstate 4 in the mid-to-late afternoon.