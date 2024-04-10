Partly sunny and breezy Wednesday with very little chances for rain

Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel

Wednesday is projected to be the calm before the storms.

Space and Treasure Coasts could see less than 20% rain coverage, but everywhere else in Central Florida is dry, according to NWS Melbourne.

Some rain could develop over the interior on Wednesday for 10% of the coverage area.

Temperature highs will be in the mid-80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on Thursday’s forecast, especially north of Interstate 4 in the mid-to-late afternoon.