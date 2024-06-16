Partly cloudy and hot in Central Florida

Happy Father’s Day! Central Florida will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and storms.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said rain will likely happen around 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The beaches will be dry, and there is a better chance of rain inland.

Read: Seagrass and Optimism Sprouting along the Indian River Lagoon

Daytime highs will reach the 80s on our coastline, while low 90s will be inland.

Monday and Tuesday will remain on the drier side with only isolated rainstorm chances.

Read: Downtown Orlando Celebrates and remembers Juneteenth with a festival

Wet and windy weather is expected by the end of the week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.