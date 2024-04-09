‘Participate safely’: Police commissioner advises college students ahead of Boston Marathon

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox on Tuesday advised area college students of steps to take to stay safe during the Boston Marathon on Monday.

In a letter to local college and university students, Cox urged students to refrain from public drinking and open containers, and to watch out for drink spiking.

Public intoxication and smoking marijuana will not be tolerated, the police commissioner said.

“Please enjoy the Boston Marathon and everything that the City of Boston has to offer during this event,” Cox said. “Celebrate in a safe and respectful manner, representing our City and your schools well. The City of Boston takes pride in this event and we ask that you play a role in our effort to ensure that we are a shining example of good sportsmanship to those watching from around the world.”

Police have developed several security measures to keep spectators safe, including a “significant presence of uniformed and plain clothed Police Officers from many agencies along the 26.2 mile course,” Cox said.

Cox offered the following tips for students and the public to stay safe:

Be alert and aware of your surroundings: “If you see something, say something.” We encourage spectators to call 911 in an emergency or if they see suspicious activity.

No one other than properly credentialed runners and staff are permitted on the race route.

Congregating on rooftops, fire escapes and porches is prohibited.

Be careful with drinks. We have seen incidents of drink spiking.

Be aware of cellphone thefts. Be particularly cautious of anyone trying to use or grab your phone while it is unlocked to gain access to your financial information.

In this time of heightened security, police urge the public not to bring backpacks or any large bags to the marathon. While these items are not banned, individuals may be subject to searches at designated checkpoints.

It is recommended that you take the MBTA to travel due to the large volume of visitors to the city.

Vehicular traffic will be prohibited on several streets in Boston leading up to the marathon and Monday’s race. For information on street closures and parking restrictions, visit www.police.boston.gov.

More information and a full list of spectator guidelines can also be found on the Boston Athletic Association’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

