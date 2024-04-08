Partially cloudy conditions could impact solar eclipse viewing on Monday
We're warming up throughout the week and soem slight cloud cover could impact your solar eclipse viewing on Monday morning.
An astrologist weighs in on the 2024 solar eclipse.
Grab a pair of (authorized) eclipse glasses and watch safely with these expert tips.
In the U.S., the sun will be fully obscured for a few minutes in 15 states from Texas to Maine, but the eclipse will be at least partially visible — weather permitting — in 49 states.
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
Want to check out the upcoming astronomical action? Protecting your vision is a must.
The stories you need to start your day: What to know about the eclipse, Israel’s troop withdrawal and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Walmart has discounted the Nintendo Switch Lite and 'Animal Crossing" New Horizons' bundle by $21.
Microsoft has announced a new London hub for its recently unveiled consumer AI division. It will be fronted by Jordan Hoffmann, an AI scientist and engineer Microsoft recently picked up from high-profile AI startup Inflection AI, which Microsoft invested in last year. The news comes some three weeks after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella unveiled a new consumer AI division headed up by Inflection AI's founders, which include Mustafa Suleyman -- co-founder of Deepmind, the AI company Google acquired in 2014.
Spotify already found success with its popular AI DJ feature, and now the streaming music service is bringing AI to playlist creation. The company on Monday introduced AI playlists into beta, a new option that allows users to generate a playlist based on written prompts. In addition to more standard playlist creation requests, like those based on genre or time frame, Spotify's use of AI means people could ask for a wider variety of custom playlists, like "songs to serenade my cat" or "beats to battle a zombie apocalypse," Spotify suggests.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
March Madness comes to an end this Monday with the men's final game.
Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates hit a 62-yard field goal one week after nailing a 64-yarder. The UFL star is attracting NFL attention as a result.
NASA announced this week that it’s chosen Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab to develop their lunar terrain vehicles (LTV) in a feasibility study over the next year. One will eventually be chosen for a demonstration mission.
Under the new paid Target Circle 360 membership, shoppers will be able to benefit from same-day delivery and other perks starting April 7.
This week, we’re looking at just how many fintech companies made it into Y Combinator’s Winter 2024 cohort, how much funding slid in the first quarter, and more! Y Combinator held demo days for its Winter Cohort this week. Of the 260 companies in the latest cohort, nearly 30 of them, or 8%, were classified as fintech.
The Fed chairman went out of his way to make it clear this week that the Fed is free from personal or political bias as he continues to navigate a red-hot political year.
They'll soothe rough skin, no pricey pedicure required, fans rave: 'Didn’t think I would be so blown away by the results.'
Get your backyard glowing for just $25.