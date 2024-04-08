Partially cloudy conditions could impact solar eclipse viewing on Monday

TechCrunch

Spotify already found success with its popular AI DJ feature, and now the streaming music service is bringing AI to playlist creation. The company on Monday introduced AI playlists into beta, a new option that allows users to generate a playlist based on written prompts. In addition to more standard playlist creation requests, like those based on genre or time frame, Spotify's use of AI means people could ask for a wider variety of custom playlists, like "songs to serenade my cat" or "beats to battle a zombie apocalypse," Spotify suggests.