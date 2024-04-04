'Partial visibility': Clouds remain in Texas weather forecast for solar eclipse, NWS says

While the forecast has improved for those in the pathway of totality for the solar eclipse over the last few days, cloud cover remains a likely enemy for those who want to experience the event's full effect on Monday afternoon.

According to the respective National Weather Service offices, as of Wednesday morning, forecasts indicate cloudy weather in Austin-San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth — the regions in Texas where the total eclipse will be most prominent.

In West Texas, conditions will be a bit more favorable for eclipse viewing, with only mostly cloudy conditions expected Monday in Lubbock and mostly sunny conditions in Amarillo, according to the weather service.

"The forecast for Eclipse Day continues to be cloudy, however, not all hope is lost!" the National Weather Service office in Dallas-Fort Worth wrote on its website. "Widespread upper cloud cover is likely, but dense low clouds look less likely! There is a medium chance of partial visibility across parts of North and Central Texas."

However, the agency noted that the event is several days out, so there's still time for the weather to change. Plus, it's possible that clouds could vanish as the solar eclipse makes its way over the state.

While a similar event took place seven years ago, this rare phenomenon will be a couple of thousand miles closer to Earth than previous occurrences. It will be partially visible in all 48 contiguous states and marks the last total solar eclipse until August 23, 2044, according to NASA.

Latest Texas solar eclipse weather forecast

