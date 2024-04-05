Partial steel crane collapse kills one on bridge in Florida
One worker was killed after a section of a steel crane collapsed onto a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, bridge.
Follow along for live updates after a container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Banks have now regained the deposits they lost following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, but that doesn't solve all challenges facing regional lenders.
Most of the people who were laid off worked at Apple's offices in Santa Clara.
The call comes at a time of growing U.S. disapproval of Israel’s handling of the war against Hamas.
Two years ago, Jobs for the Future (JFF), a nonprofit dedicated to helping low-wage workers attain upward mobility, established a venture arm, JFFVentures, to back innovative employment tech. The new fund -- furnished in part by the Autodesk Foundation, the Workday Foundation and the American Council on Education -- will target founders building HR, education and workforce solutions that "enable economic mobility for workers in middle to low-wage jobs," said JFFVentures Fund managing partner Sabari Raja.
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.
Did the confluence of NIL, the FBI and the transfer portal combine to finally break the decades-long stronghold Nike and Adidas had on college basketball?
A few years ago, Darren Shimkus, ex-president of Udemy, had a conversation with Dennis Yang about skills building. Shimkus was of the belief that building skills in the corporate sector was a difficult, but not intractable, challenge -- one that could perhaps be solved with the right technology. "At Udemy, Yang and I solved the 'access' problem to learning -- anyone at any company can find great video content on the skills they want to pick up," Shimkus told TechCrunch.
The Florida Supreme Court on Monday issued a pair of key decisions in the fight over abortion rights. The first allows a six-week abortion ban to soon take effect in the Sunshine State, while the other would allow voters in November to weigh in on a ballot initiative that would abortion expand access. Here's what else to know.
One of the primary reasons that Slack joined forces with Salesforce in 2021 in a $28 billion deal was to give the communications company the clout to compete with Microsoft. For years, company co-founder Stewart Butterfield railed against Microsoft bundling Teams with Office 365, calling it anticompetitive and saying at one point that Microsoft was “unhealthily obsessed with killing Slack.” The company went so far as to file a complaint against Microsoft with the European Union in 2020.
A warrant for Sutton's arrest was issued more than three weeks ago.
The VCs who long ran GGV Capital, the 24-year-old cross-border firm that helped serve as a bridge between the U.S. and China, have settled on two new brands roughly six months after announcing they would split their U.S. and Asia operations. Veteran investors Jenny Lee and Jixun Foo just rebranded their Singapore-based operation as Granite Asia, as first reported in Forbes. Meanwhile, Hans Tung, a firm co-founder who lives in the Bay Area, announced on X on Saturday that the U.S. team is now called Notable Capital.
Julio Cervantes, one of eight construction workers who were plunged into the Patapsco River when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning, did not know how to swim, according to his wife.
YouGov survey finds Americans believe trucks are too large and need to be regulated. The survey applies a loose definition to the word 'truck,' though.
A report from The Markup that was co-published with the local nonprofit newsrooms Documented and The City revealed numerous instances in which NYC's business chatbot responded with incorrect information about city policies.