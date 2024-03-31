Partial solar eclipse watch parties in the Poconos: Where to go

Watch parties and events are being held across the Poconos on April 8 for the partial solar eclipse.

In northeastern Pennsylvania, the eclipse will begin shortly after 2 p.m. with maximum darkness after 3:20 p.m.

Here's a list of events in the Poconos.

Wayne County Public Library

When: 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Where: 1406 Main St., Honesdale

The library will provide solar eclipse glasses (while supplies last), eclipse-related crafts and more. People can bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Grey Towers National Historic Site

When: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: 151 Grey Towers Drive, Milford

Access to a first-floor open will be available at a reduced price ($5) ahead of the eclipse. Ticket sales start at 10:30 a.m., with museum entry starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m., in time to view the eclipse from the grounds.

Carpooling is recommended due to limited parking.

Van Scott Nature Reserve

When: 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Where: 571 Perkins Pond Road, Beach Lake

This event hosted by the Delaware Highlands Nature Conservancy is free, but registration is required. Go to delawarehighlands.org/events/solar-eclipse-watch-party/ to register.

"Enjoy a wide-open view of the sky from the highest point of the property with complimentary eclipse glasses, snacks, and water," the Conservancy says.

Pocono Mountain Public Library

When: 1:45 to 4:30 p.m.

Where: 5500 Municipal Drive, Tobyhanna

The event will be held in the library parking lot. People can bring chairs and/or blankets. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside the library to watch a NASA livestream event in the community room. It is a family-friendly event for all ages with treats and activities.

Register to get your ISO-approved safety glasses. For more information, call 570-894-8860 or email info@poconolibrary.org.

Eastern Monroe Public Library

When: 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: 1002 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg

The Eastern Monroe Public Library is hosting a "Cosmic Watch Party" with "an easygoing, passive experience" watching NASA's "2024 Total Solar Eclipse: Through the Eyes of NASA" livestream in the Pullen Room.

Watch the NASA livestream: https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses/future-eclipses/eclipse-2024/live/

Clymer Library

When: 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Where: 15 Firehouse Road, Pocono Pines

Clymer Library will also show NASA's live feed of the eclipse. Refreshments will be provided.

Maria Francis covers K-12 education and real estate, housing and development for the Pocono Record. Reach her at mfrancis@poconorecord.com.

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Eclipse watch parties set at libraries, Grey Towers, nature reserve