Partial solar eclipse in New Mexico: Here's what to know ahead of today's event

Will the eclipse be visible through the clouds?

Weather forecast: Cloudy skies expected in much of the state.

651am Quite a bit of high clouds moving over the area now, but these will continue to stream northeast. Still some cirrus around at eclipse time, but should be less than now. #txwx #nmwx pic.twitter.com/VQFutA3oG3 — NWS El Paso (@NWSElPaso) April 8, 2024

Where can I watch the event for free?

Get the full experience in person: If you're in a narrow band of U.S. land that spans from Texas to Maine, you could see the moon block the sun and its shadow cast a night-like darkness over Earth for a few minutes. You'll briefly be able to look up without eye protection and see the moon block the sun.

But if you're outside the path of totality check out these local eclipse watching parties near you.

Las Cruces: Albert Johnson Library

Farmington: San Juan College Planetarium

Texas: Here's where to travel to for the best view

More ways to watch in Farmington: San Juan College Planetarium director plans solar eclipse viewing event

Watch the eclipse online

Watch a livestream: Check back on April 8 for a video feed from the path of totality. It's not the same as being there in person, but hey, at least you won't have to sit in traffic.

Of interest: NASA is launching 3 sounding rockets into space during the total solar eclipse. Here's why

What's a solar eclipse? Definition explained

A total solar eclipse happens when three celestial spheres — the sun, moon and Earth — line up in a specific way in space.

According to NASA, a solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth. That alignment casts a moving shadow on Earth that either fully or partially blocks the sun's light in some areas. This leads to a period of partial or full darkness on a narrow stretch of Earth.

The path is so narrow because of the huge distance and size of the sun — as well as the moon's distance from Earth. That focuses the moon's shadow on an area of land much smaller than the moon itself. The movement of the shadow across the land happens as the Earth's rotation interacts with the orbit of the moon.

A total eclipse only happens occasionally because the moon doesn't orbit in the exact same plane as the sun and Earth do. In addition, a solar eclipse can only happen during a new moon.

When will the next solar eclipse happen?

The next visible total solar eclipse to cross over the U.S. after April will come in more than two decades on Aug. 23, 2044, according to NASA.

And that eclipse won't be as accessible as the 2024 one: The path of totality in 2044 will only touch the states of Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota, according to the Planetary Society, a nonprofit involved in research, public outreach and political space advocacy. Another total eclipse will pass over the U.S. in 2045 that will be more accessible to Americans, including for people who live in California, Florida and Nevada.

