Partial closure of I-79 North in Cranberry Township causes major delays

UPDATE: Traffic is flowing as normal.

A partial closure of Interstate 79 in Cranberry Township is causing major delays.

One of the northbound lanes, approaching the Route 228 exit, is closed after a crash on Thursday afternoon.

Traffic is being diverted to Route 19, causing major congestion in the area.

Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes.

State police said they are waiting for a tow truck to remove a vehicle from the crash, and then the lane will be able to reopen.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

State police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Braddock Hills 11 Investigates: Former Pittsburgh Police recruits request 2nd chance ‘Our hearts are heavy’: Elizabeth Township K-9 officer Eli dies after demonstration at local school VIDEO: Airbags stolen from dozens of Hondas at Baldwin apartment complex DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts