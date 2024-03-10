These part-time jobs help students pay for college | College Connection

High school students seeking a part-time job may want to take a key criterion into consideration.

There are businesses, including many fast-food chains, that offer tuition reimbursement to their employees. Working such a job would not only provide spending (or saving) money but might also reduce the cost of attending college. Many of these businesses are a part of “chains,” providing opportunities for students to continue working at college as well as at home during summer and holiday breaks.

Chick-fil-A offers tuition discounts of up to 30% at more than 100 participating colleges to eligible employees. Since this popular chain has more than 2,600 locations, there will likely be a Chick-fil-A near home and college, providing the opportunity for year-round employment. The company also offers a Leadership Scholarship of up to $2,500 per year for four years to selected employees.

Another popular eating destination with the high school crowd, Chipotle, offers annual tuition rebates of up to $5,250 to eligible employees. With more than 3,200 locations, this chain also provides the likelihood of securing employment both at college and at home.

Starbucks, with nearly 35,000 locations worldwide, likewise supports the education of its employees. It offers full tuition rebates for its workers, who do not have a bachelor’s degree, to attend Arizona State University’s online program. The chain also offers a $1,000 tuition reimbursement to workers who have been with them for six months.

Pizza chains that offer educational rebates include Pizza Hut and Papa John’s. With more than 16,000 locations worldwide, Pizza Hut offers annual tuition assistance scholarships to employees that range from $500 to $2,000. Papa John’s, with a program known as “Dough & Degrees,” offers up to full tuition reimbursement for online programs at nine schools, including Purdue University and University of Maryland.

Hamburger giants McDonald’s and White Castle also support the educational pursuits of their employees. With more than 40,000 locations, McDonald’s gives away $185 million in tuition assistance through its Archways to Opportunity program. Employees in part-time positions typically are awarded $2,500 per year, which can be applied to a trade school, community college, or four-year university. White Castle’s tuition assistance program, launched just last year, provides hourly workers with up to $2,500 in reimbursement after 60 days with the company.

Additional fast-food restaurants with tuition assistance programs include Chili’s, KFC, Taco Bell, Marco’s Pizza and Sheetz.

