Part of St. James Parish under boil water advisory

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Part of St. James Parish is under a boil water advisory following an emergency waterline repair on Sunday, March 3.

St. James Parish leaders said the advisory will impact residents from St. Joseph Street to Plantation Street and the entire Bourbon Subdivision in Paulina.

They said the advisory will remain in place until further notice.

Parish leaders said residents in the impacted area should boil their water for two minutes before using it while the advisory is in place.

