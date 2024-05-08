UPDATE: 1 dead after being hit by semi in Miami Township

UPDATE @7:15 a.m.

A person is dead after being hit by a semi Wednesday morning in Miami Township.

State Route 725 is closed near Mall Ring Road after a semi hit a person around 5:45 a.m., OSHP confirmed to News Center 7.

Initial scanner traffic indicated a person was hit near Stafford’s Jewelers just past Mad River Road.

-INITIAL STORY-

A portion of State Route 725 is closed after a person was hit by a vehicle in Miami Township early Wednesday morning.

Miami Township police officers and Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers were dispatched just after 5:40 a.m. to the 2500 block of State Route 725 on initial reports of a pedestrian strike.

OSHP dispatchers told News Center 7 that a person was hit by a vehicle and traffic is closed on both sides of State Route 725.

Initial scanner traffic indicated the crash happened near Stafford’s Jewelers just past Mad River Road.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.