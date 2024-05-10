Part of Route 400 northbound temporarily closing starting Friday night
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re driving in the Southtowns this weekend, there’s a road closure you need to be aware of.
Route 400’s northbound lanes will be shut down between Union Road and Seneca Street from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. A detour will be posted.
After this, there will be lane restrictions in the northbound lanes overnight, starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. from Monday to Thursday.
Work there is expected to be finished next Friday, the 17th.
