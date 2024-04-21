Part of one of Boise’s busiest intersections will be closed next weekend. Here’s why

If you’re headed to the Boise Towne Square mall next weekend, you may need to find an alternate route.

Milwaukee Street from Westpark Street to Franklin Road will be closed April 26 through April 29 to replace the railroad crossing in that area. The construction will make the railroad crossing level with the roadway, creating a smoother driving surface.

The Idaho Transportation Department is working on the project in conjunction with the Ada County Highway District and the Boise Valley Railroad. The railroad crossing on Milwaukee was installed in 2006 and has not had major maintenance in more than a decade, according to a news release from ITD.

“There are two trains that use these tracks every day, and they are vital for Idaho’s commerce,” said Blaine Schwendiman, the Rail-Highway Crossing Manager for ITD. “In order to replace the crossing quickly, a full closure is needed.”

Drivers still will be able to access businesses in that area during the closure, ITD said.

According to data released by the Ada County Highway District in 2020 and previously reported by the Idaho Statesman, the intersection at Milwaukee and Franklin is the eighth busiest in Ada County.