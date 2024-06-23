Part of northern Summit and Portage counties under severe thunderstorm warning

The National Weather Service is tracking strong thunderstorms in part of Northeast Ohio. These storms are expected to impact the area through 4 p.m. Some areas, including northern Summit and Portage counties, are currently under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour may occur. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may leadto localized flooding.

Impacted locations include Cleveland, Ravenna, Parma, Cuyahoga Falls, Cleveland Heights, Brunswick, North Royalton, Solon, Hudson, Twinsburg, Streetsboro, Warrensville Heights, Macedonia, South Russell, Middlefield, Garrettsville, Burton, Highland Hills, Mantua, and Chesterland.

Radar update at 3:12pm EDT as showers and thunderstorms continue to develop this afternoon across Northcentral and Northeast Ohio. A few storms could still reach severe limits across areas south and east of Interstate 71. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/2VcNgiLjz0 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 23, 2024

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Severe thunderstorm warning for part of Northeast Ohio