Part of northern Summit and Portage counties under severe thunderstorm warning

April Helms, Akron Beacon Journal
·1 min read
A severe thunderstorm warning impacts part of Northeast Ohio, including northern Summit and Portage counties.
A severe thunderstorm warning impacts part of Northeast Ohio, including northern Summit and Portage counties.

The National Weather Service is tracking strong thunderstorms in part of Northeast Ohio. These storms are expected to impact the area through 4 p.m. Some areas, including northern Summit and Portage counties, are currently under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour may occur. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may leadto localized flooding.

Impacted locations include Cleveland, Ravenna, Parma, Cuyahoga Falls, Cleveland Heights, Brunswick, North Royalton, Solon, Hudson, Twinsburg, Streetsboro, Warrensville Heights, Macedonia, South Russell, Middlefield, Garrettsville, Burton, Highland Hills, Mantua, and Chesterland.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Severe thunderstorm warning for part of Northeast Ohio