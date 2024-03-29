Ravenwood High sends 3-year-old to Disney World through Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee
A lot of us treasure memories of those defining moments of high school. Some students at Ravenwood High in Brentwood just had one of those moments.
A lot of us treasure memories of those defining moments of high school. Some students at Ravenwood High in Brentwood just had one of those moments.
Conspiracy theories used to be confined to dark corners of the internet. Now, they muddy conversations around news events on mainstream social media platforms.
Have one of these handy for those worst-case situations.
You'll score high marks with these practical, stylish and just plain indulgent presents.
At the 2024 New York International Auto Show, Polestar revealed that it's next car will feature a starting price of $56,300. That said, one thing you won't get for that money is a rear window.
Activision is reportedly in the midst of investigating a hacking campaign that's stealing log-in credentials from people playing its games.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
In Europe, Zaver competes on BNPL with Klarna, PayPal, and incumbents such as Santander and BNP Paribas. Other BNPL providers rarely fund anything beyond €3,000, at least in Europe. Founded by Amir Marandi and Linus Malmén in mid-2016, while both were students at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, the company has a strategic alliance with the Nissan Group for direct-to-consumer sales in the Nordics, and it has client relationships with Volkswagen and Porsche.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
For now, Léon Marchand walks in relative anonymity around campus at Arizona State. Come July, he'll be the face of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
With the version 1.6.0 update for Tamagotchi Uni that rolled out on March 19, Bandai opened the Tama Portal and introduced DLC called Tamaverse Tickets, which unlock new areas. The first two are Very Berry Land and the LoveMelo Concert.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Tom Haberstroh to talk about the NBA’s gambling problem, the Lakers beating the Bucks without LeBron James, all of the playoff races still yet to be determined and a lot more.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
In the summer after his freshman year at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, an engineering school in Worcester, Massachusetts, Cyvl.ai co-founder and CEO Daniel Pelaez needed a job. Today the Boston-area startup announced a $6 million investment. “Our core vision and why we started the company in the first place is to help the entire world build and maintain better transportation infrastructure,” he said.
Purdy has gone from Mr. Irrelevant to legitimate NFL starting quarterback in two seasons.
The stories you need to start your day: The Oscars’ biggest moments, Russell Wilson’s new team and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
A good kick returner just became a lot more valuable.
Tesla is about to start giving every customer in the U.S. a one-month trial of its $12,000 driver-assistance system, which it calls Full Self-Driving Beta, provided they have a car with the compatible hardware. The company is also reportedly mandating, at CEO Elon Musk's request, that prospective buyers are given a demo of the software before they purchase a new Tesla. The full-court press to promote FSD Beta software, an upgraded version of the Autopilot system that comes standard in all Tesla vehicles, is happening at an interesting moment for the company.
Artifact, the well-received AI-powered news app from Instagram's co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, may not be shutting down as planned. Systrom tells us that he and Krieger are continuing to keep Artifact alive for the time being and have not yet given up on a plan to maintain the app in the future -- news that will likely give fans of the news discovery app a bit of hope. "It takes a lot less to run it than we had imagined," Systrom confirmed to TechCrunch, adding that it's just himself and Krieger running Artifact right now.
Just about everyone is trying to get a piece of the generative AI action these days. While the majority of the focus remains on the model vendors like OpenAI, Anthropic and Cohere, or the bigger companies like Microsoft, Meta, Google and Amazon, there are in fact, a lot of startups trying to attack the generative AI problem in a variety of ways. Fireworks co-founder and CEO Lin Qiao points out that her company isn't training foundation models from scratch, but rather helping fine tune other models to the particular needs of a business.
Gen Zers are turning to social media for ways to help pay back student loans.