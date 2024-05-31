Part of Maricamp Road in the Shores blocked after predawn traffic fatality

The Florida Highway Patrol had traffic detoured on Maricamp Road in Silver Springs Shores on Friday as troopers investigated a traffic fatality.

SILVER SPRINGS SHORES — A section of Maricamp Road was closed as of 7:30 a.m. Friday as the Florida Highway Patrol investigated a traffic fatality.

Troopers and Marion County Sheriff's Office troopers said traffic heading east on Maricamp will detour at Spring Lake Road. Westbound traffic will detour at Emerald Road.

The crash involved a work truck striking and killing a pedestrian. The truck was eastbound when it struck a woman. Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 5:30 a.m.

This is a developing story

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: FHP closes part of Maricamp Road after pedestrian hit and killed