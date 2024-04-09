Part of Highway 20 near Meridian to temporarily close Wednesday

Apr. 8—Caltrans announced on Monday that State Route 20 will be completely closed to traffic at the Meridian Bridge from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday near the border of Sutter and Colusa counties.

Encouraging the use of alternative routes, officials said the closure is taking place because of the annual inspection of the Meridian Bridge, which crosses over the Sacramento River.

"Caltrans bridge inspectors play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and integrity of over 26,000 bridges owned by the state of California and local government agencies," officials said.

For up to date road information, visit roads.dot.ca.gov or call the California Highway Information Network automated phone service at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).