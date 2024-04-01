Part of Highway 1 washed away near Big Sur
Drivers had to be escorted around a portion of Highway 1 that crumbled away over the weekend near Big Sur.
Caitlin. Angel. JuJu. Paige. Monday could be one of the most monumental moments in women’s basketball history — to the point where it's almost a shame the matchups are happening so early in the tournament.
LeBron James joined Kobe Bryant as the only Lakers players to hit nine 3-pointers in a game multiple times in their careers.
Longtime Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada posted on X this weekend asking what the deal is with all the Waffle House requests he keeps getting from fans of the game. The 24/7 breakfast chain has become notorious for customer fights.
After being picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12, the Beavers blew away expectations by making a run to the Elite Eight and competing with No. 1 South Carolina to the end.
YouGov survey finds Americans believe trucks are too large and need to be regulated. The survey applies a loose definition to the word 'truck,' though.
Apple's antitrust battle with the DOJ could prove harmful to its future innovation.
When 5% of new car sales are purely electric, it's a threshold that signals the start of mass adoption, after which technological preferences rapidly flip. These 31 countries are far, far past that point.
Stevenson, an 18-year-old freshman, had the game of his life at the perfect time for the Crimson Tide, whose magical run has been fueled by unlikely performances like his.
“Probably won’t hit me until after the Final Four is over, because I’m going to enjoy it tonight and we’ve got to figure out how to beat UConn.”
Behind a career night from freshman Jarin Stevenson, and a late surge from Mark Sears, Alabama is now headed to Phoenix.
TKO? No contest? Decision win? Chris Weidman's latest win was a weird one.
USC got a sweat, but advanced to the Elite Eight. Watkins scored nine straight fourth-quarter points in a 30-point effort.
