Part of Fourth Street in Altoona will be closed for construction. Where to detour:

A section of Fourth Street Southwest in Altoona will be closed to traffic starting April 1.

The portion east of the intersection with 10th Avenue Southwest will be completely closed to traffic as crews replace water mains, storm sewer lines and other infrastructure in the area, according to information provided by the city. Reconstruction and repaving work is expected to take about three weeks, weather permitting.

The official detour during the closure will be Fifth Avenue Southwest to Eighth Street Southwest to 17th Avenue Southwest.

Some homes will not have water for several hours on April 3 due to the construction. Those residents will be notified by the city or their property management about the shutoff.

