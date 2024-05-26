As part of I-94 project, ramp closures begin next week along I-494 and Tamarack Road

Ramps to and from Interstate 494 at Tamarack Road in Woodbury will be closed until late October as part Interstate 94 repaving between Oakdale and the St. Croix River, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The ramp closures, beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, include the following with detours:

Tamarack Road ramp to southbound I-494 will be shut down. Motorists can use Tamarack Road, Weir Drive, Valley Creek Road and southbound I-494 to bypass this closure.

Northbound I-494 to Tamarack Road will be shut down. Motorists can use Valley Creek Road, Bielenberg Drive and Tamarack Road to bypass this closure.

Closing these ramps will allow motorists to “safely navigate” the detour routes for other ramp closures that begin at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31. Those closures, which will last through early July, include:

Westbound I-94 to northbound Interstate 694. Motorists can bypass this ramp closure using westbound I-94, southbound I-494, Tamarack Road and northbound I-494/I-694.

Southbound I-694 to westbound I-94. Motorists can bypass this ramp closure using southbound I-494, Tamarack Road, northbound I-494 and westbound I-94.

Also at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, some ramps will reopen, including ramps from westbound I-94 to southbound I-494 and northbound I-494 to westbound I-94.

The closures are part of resurfacing and other improvements to I-94 between Highway 120/Century Avenue and the St. Croix River that will last until fall.

For more information, visit the project webpage at mndot.gov/metro/projects/i94oakdale-stcroix.

