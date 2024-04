Apr. 24—A section of one of Joplin's busiest corridors, Seventh Street, will be closed at night through Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The closure will affect the street from St. Louis to Florida avenues between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

All lanes will be closed to allow utility crews to work on a water pipe beneath the road, according to MoDOT.