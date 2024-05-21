Part of I-55 closed in Illinois due to dust storm and high winds

Interstate 55 near McLean has been closed after high winds led to a dust storm blowing across both lanes of traffic.

Illinois State Police said just before 3 p.m. Tuesday that the storm is centered at I-55 near mile marker 146 just north of the McLean exit. The blowing dust is coming from east of I-55, moving west across both northbound and southbound lanes.

According to the National Weather Service, wind conditions in the area and throughout much of central Illinois could reach up to 40 mph during the afternoon, which, combined with dry topsoil and recently plowed fields, could lead to blowing dust and low visibility.

Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes, with ISP directing those in northbound lanes to eastbound Illinois Route 136, where they will eventually turn onto northbound Illinois Route 51 near Heyworth before traveling for a short time on westbound Interstate 74 before rejoining traffic on I-55.

Those going south are being asked to take eastbound I-74 at Bloomington-Normal to southbound Illinois Route 51 before turning onto westbound Illinois Route 136 back to I-55 at the Atlanta exit.

If one were to be stuck in their vehicle before they reach the exit, ISP recommends that they pull off the road, turn off their lights, put the vehicle on emergency brake and take their foot off of their brakes and to remain in their vehicle with their seatbelt firmly fastened.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: I-55 closed in Illinois due to dust storm, high winds