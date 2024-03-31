Part of 19th St. in Moline to undergo construction

Beginning Monday, April 1, construction will begin on 19th St. from River Dr. to 7th Ave. in Moline.

According to a release, 19th St. will be converted to a three-lane roadway. A 12-foot-wide bike path, ADA-compliant sidewalks and pedestrian crossings will be installed as part of the $3.1 million project paid for in part through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program. The project is part of a multi-phase project for Moline to connect the Mississippi River bike path to the Rock River bike path through the center of Moline.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead. All businesses will remain open during construction. Construction is scheduled to be completed by November.

