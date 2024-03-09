Parrish 17-year-old arrested after shooting and killing another teenager, deputies say

One 17-year-old is dead and another 17-year-old is under arrest after a gun went off while teenagers were playing with it, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 5900 block of Eighth Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton, just south of the Winn-Dixie on Manatee Avenue, to a report of a shooting with injuries Friday around 7 p.m., according to a news release. When deputies arrived, they found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest, the sheriff’s office said.

Despite life-saving measures, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies say. The victim’s identity has not been released to the public.

According to the news release, witnesses told investigators that a group of teenagers were hanging out in the backyard when a gun went off and the teens then ran in separate directions.

Early Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office announced that it developed probable cause to arrest a Parrish 17-year-old for manslaughter with a firearm.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Further information was not immediately available Saturday morning.

Friday’s fatal shooting is the second in as many weeks. On March 1, the sheriff’s office responded to a similar call in Bradenton.

In that incident, investigators say a group of people were sitting in a car in the 3500 block of Fifth St. E. when a handgun went off, killing 18-year-old Reginald Fields.

The sheriff’s office has not announced an arrest in that case.